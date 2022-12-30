Lange Futures Morning Post: Futures fluctuate upwards and spot prices generally follow up

On the 30th, thread futures opened at 2305 and closed at 4052 and closed at 4113, with the highest at 4115 and the lowest at 4049, up 81 or 2.01%;Hot roll2305 opening 4090 closing 4154 highest 4165 lowest 4090 up 82 or 2.01%;iron oreShi 2305 opened at 847 and closed at 859 at noon, the highest at 860 and the lowest at 842.5, up 19.5 or 2.32%; raw materialscoke2301 opened at 3039.5 and closed at 3059.5, the highest at 3070 and the lowest at 3020 rose by 50 or 1.66%;

In terms of spot goods: today’s domestic market prices generally follow up, specifically

Beijing market:RebarThe price is 3950 yuan, an increase of 20 yuan;

Hangzhou market: the price of rebar is 4100 yuan; up 30 yuan;

Xi’an market: the price of rebar is 4060 yuan; up 20 yuan;

Wuhan market: the price of rebar is 4,000 yuan, an increase of 20 yuan;

Chengdu Market: The price of rebar is 4070 yuan, up 10 yuan.

According to the monitoring of Lange Iron and Steel Network, as of press time, the average price of 25mm third-grade rebar in the top ten major cities in the country is 4,036 yuan, an increase of 22 yuan from the previous trading day.

