After the number of deaths from the CCP virus epidemic in China increased sharply and multiple variants of the CCP virus appeared, the CCP not only failed to disclose and transparent data, but changed the infection standards, renamed the CCP virus (COVID-19), and opened the country’s doors at the same time, attracting international attention. After many countries announced restrictions on Chinese tourists, the U.S. government will also tighten restrictions on the entry of Chinese tourists. Even North Korea, the “hardcore brother” of the CCP, has urgently issued a ban. Observers believe that the CCP’s self-exposed hooliganism in the international arena will lead to a complete failure in diplomacy.

Just after the CCP announced on the 27th that it would open its borders from January 8, in the past day, Japan, South Korea, Italy, India, Taiwan, Malaysia and many other countries have introduced restrictions on the entry of Chinese. The reason is the rising infection rate in China.

Reuters reported that U.S. officials said on the 27th that in view of the lack of transparency in the epidemic data released by the Chinese authorities, the U.S. is concerned about the CCP’s foreign customs clearance, and Washington is considering tightening anti-epidemic measures for Chinese tourists going to the United States. The official said that the international community is concerned about the severity of the epidemic in China and the lack of transparency in the data released.

Not only Western countries, some netizens shared a message on Twitter on the 28th, showing that the North Korean authorities, the “hard-core brothers” of the CCP, also issued a statement saying: “Chinese citizens are temporarily prohibited from entering the country, and all recent entry personnel, including North Korean citizens, will be subject to surveillance. 30 days of isolation and observation.” According to analysis, North Korea’s attitude greatly shows that the CCP’s data is falsified.

Gao Falin said on Twitter: “Japan’s request to quarantine and observe immigrants from China for a week has aroused protests from the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs; this regulation by the North Korean authorities (see below) must have made stronger protests from the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.”

In the face of such a ferocious CCP virus epidemic, the United States has expressed four times to support China‘s medical treatment, and European countries have also offered assistance, but the CCP has rejected them all. Wang He, an expert on China issues, said on the 28th that this wave of the epidemic in China has had a great impact on Sino-US relations. “For the sake of face, the Chinese Communist Party has to compete with the United States and Germany for vaccines. Accepting the vaccines from the United States and Germany is tantamount to slapping yourself in the face… The United States offered assistance to China out of a humanitarian standpoint, but the CCP rejected the assistance. This puts the CCP at a moral disadvantage.”

Wang He also said that virus experts at home and abroad are very worried that the CCP virus in China may have mutated and new deadly viruses will emerge. “China‘s current epidemic has a high mortality rate, a high severe disease rate, and a large number of white lungs. Now everyone can see clearly that the CCP is deliberately releasing these people to make everyone unlucky. If the crowd hides new If the virus spreads all over the world, then the CCP will once again harm the world.”

He believes that the CCP’s rogue behavior will eventually force countries to block it and let it go to a desperate situation. The CCP’s “rogue diplomacy” will fail miserably.

Wang He mentioned, “The CCP regards the lives of Chinese people as cheap. But this is a very absurd thing in the eyes of the United States and the international community. They will definitely put pressure on the CCP… .Now even WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who has always shielded the CCP, is asking the CCP to hand over the data.”

Responsible editor: Zhang Lili

This article or program was edited and produced by Voice of Hope. Please indicate Voice of Hope and include the original title and link when reprinting.