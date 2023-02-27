Lange Futures Morning Post: Futures fluctuated and fell, and spot prices fell steadily

On the 27th, thread futures opened at 4200 and closed at 4183 at 2305, with a maximum of 4240 and a minimum of 4175, a drop of 35 or 0.83%;Hot roll2305 opening 4285 closing 4273 highest 4319 lowest 4255 down 11 or 0.26%;iron oreStone 2305 opened at 901 and closed at 888 at noon, with a maximum of 906.5 and a minimum of 888, a drop of 20.5 or 2.26%; raw materialsCoke2305 opened at 2940 and closed at 2960.5, the highest at 2995 and the lowest at 2916.5, up 22.5 or 0.77%;

In terms of spot goods: today’s domestic market price is stable and has a decline, specifically

Beijing market:RebarThe price is 4170 yuan, stable;

Hangzhou market: the price of rebar is 4270 yuan, stable;

Xi’an market: the price of rebar is 4250 yuan; down 10 yuan;

Wuhan market: the price of rebar is 4170 yuan, stable;

Chengdu Market: The price of rebar is 4170 yuan, down 10 yuan.

According to the monitoring of Lange Iron and Steel Network, as of press time, the average price of 25mm third-grade rebar in the top ten major cities in the country is 4,206 yuan, a drop of 10 yuan from the previous trading day.

