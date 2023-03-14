Lange Futures Noon News: Futures surged and fell, and spot prices generally rose slightly

On the 14th, thread futures opened at 4328 at 4366 at 2305, the highest at 4392 and the lowest at 4327, or 15 or 0.34%;Hot roll2305 opening 4430 closing 4458 highest 4480 lowest 4418 up 19 or 0.43%;iron oreStone 2305 opened at 920 and closed at 926 at noon, with a maximum of 936 and a minimum of 919.5, an increase of 4 or 0.43%; raw materialsCoke2305 opened at 2907 and closed at 2867, the highest at 2927.5 and the lowest at 2862, down 50 or 1.71%;

In terms of spot goods: today’s domestic market prices generally rose slightly, specifically

Beijing market:RebarThe price is 4260 yuan, an increase of 20 yuan;

Hangzhou market: the price of rebar is 4410 yuan, up 10 yuan;

Xi’an market: the price of rebar is 4310 yuan; up 20 yuan;

Wuhan market: the price of rebar is 4290 yuan, up 20 yuan;

Chengdu Market: The price of rebar is 4190 yuan, up 20 yuan.

According to the monitoring of Lange Iron and Steel Network, as of press time, the average price of 25mm third-grade rebar in the top ten major cities in the country is 4,292 yuan, an increase of 20 yuan from the previous trading day.

