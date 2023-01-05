Lange Futures Morning Post: Futures rise first and then decline, spot falls slightly

On the 5th, thread futures opened at 2305 and closed at 3980 at 4015, with a maximum of 4021 and a minimum of 3970, a drop of 65 or 1.61%;Hot roll2305 opening 4080 closing 4035 highest 4083 lowest 4030 down 53 or 1.3%;iron oreStone 2305 opened at 841 and closed at 833.5 at noon, the highest at 847 and the lowest at 833, down 17 or 2%; raw materialsCoke2305 opened at 2583.5 and closed at 2598, the highest at 2625 and the lowest at 2575.5 rose 3 or 0.12%;

In terms of spot goods: today’s domestic market price fell slightly, specifically

Beijing market:RebarThe price is 3950 yuan, down 10 yuan;

Hangzhou market: the price of rebar is 4070 yuan; down 20 yuan;

Xi’an market: the price of rebar is 4160 yuan; stable;

Wuhan market: the price of rebar is 4040 yuan, down 10 yuan;

Chengdu Market: The price of rebar is 4110 yuan, stable.

According to the monitoring of Lange Iron and Steel Network, as of press time, the average price of 25mm third-grade rebar in the top ten major cities in the country is 4066 yuan, which is 10 yuan lower than the previous trading day.

Opening a futures account on a large cooperative platform with Sina is safe, fast and guaranteed

