Home Business Lange’s futures afternoon report: futures rise first and then suppress, spot falls slightly | Lange_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Business

Lange’s futures afternoon report: futures rise first and then suppress, spot falls slightly | Lange_Sina Finance_Sina.com

by admin
Lange’s futures afternoon report: futures rise first and then suppress, spot falls slightly | Lange_Sina Finance_Sina.com

Lange Futures Morning Post: Futures rise first and then decline, spot falls slightly

On the 5th, thread futures opened at 2305 and closed at 3980 at 4015, with a maximum of 4021 and a minimum of 3970, a drop of 65 or 1.61%;Hot roll2305 opening 4080 closing 4035 highest 4083 lowest 4030 down 53 or 1.3%;iron oreStone 2305 opened at 841 and closed at 833.5 at noon, the highest at 847 and the lowest at 833, down 17 or 2%; raw materialsCoke2305 opened at 2583.5 and closed at 2598, the highest at 2625 and the lowest at 2575.5 rose 3 or 0.12%;

In terms of spot goods: today’s domestic market price fell slightly, specifically

Beijing market:RebarThe price is 3950 yuan, down 10 yuan;

Hangzhou market: the price of rebar is 4070 yuan; down 20 yuan;

Xi’an market: the price of rebar is 4160 yuan; stable;

Wuhan market: the price of rebar is 4040 yuan, down 10 yuan;

Chengdu Market: The price of rebar is 4110 yuan, stable.

According to the monitoring of Lange Iron and Steel Network, as of press time, the average price of 25mm third-grade rebar in the top ten major cities in the country is 4066 yuan, which is 10 yuan lower than the previous trading day.

Opening a futures account on a large cooperative platform with Sina is safe, fast and guaranteed

Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in the Sina Finance APP

See also  Analysis: Continental wheat prices will continue to rise | Futures | Russian-Ukrainian war

You may also like

OnePlus launches 100W dual-port charger for the first...

Germany: exports -0.3% and imports -3.3% in November

10 liters in good shape! ROG releases the...

Ces 2023, BMW Dee makes its debut: the...

Amazon announces 18,000 job cuts

Looking at the Chinese auto market in 2023...

Usa, Amazon will cut 18 thousand jobs

Strong expectations and weak reality continue to increase...

RX 7900 XTX high temperature 110 degrees frequency...

China’s economy in 2023 – post-COVID recovery? –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy