Lange’s current afternoon report: Futures stopped falling and rebounded, spot continued to hold steady
On the 17th, thread futures opened at 2305 and closed at 4084 and closed at 4120, with a maximum of 4121 and a minimum of 4065, an increase of 8 or 0.19%;Hot roll2305 opening 4150 closing 4150 highest 4153 lowest 4105 up 4 or 0.1%;iron oreStone 2305 opened at 836 and closed at 836.5 at noon, the highest at 838 and the lowest at 826.5, down 9.5 or 1.12%;Coke2305 opened at 2825 and closed at 2869, the highest at 2879.5 and the lowest at 2795, up 50.5 or 1.79%;
In terms of spot goods: today’s domestic market prices continue to remain stable, specifically
Beijing market:RebarThe price is 4040 yuan, stable;
Hangzhou market: the price of rebar is 4190 yuan, stable;
Xi’an market: the price of rebar is 4210 yuan; stable;
Wuhan market: the price of rebar is 4080 yuan, stable;
Chengdu Market: The price of rebar is 4170 yuan, stable.
According to the monitoring of Lange Iron and Steel Network, as of press time, the average price of 25mm third-grade rebar in the top ten major cities in the country is 4138 yuan, which remains stable compared with the previous trading day.
