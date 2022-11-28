Listen to the audio version of the article

Growing revenues for Selex Commercial group, the second largest chain in the Italian large-scale distribution behind Conad, which launches an investment plan of 340 million for 2023. This year the gross turnover of the Group, an active consortium with thirty brands including Famila, A&O, C+C, with over 3,200 stores and more than 41,000 employees, is 17.8 billion with a +5.6% on 2021 while for 2023 the goal is to reach 18.5 billion with growth expected +3.6%. This consolidates the market share which reaches 14.7%.

«The 2022 results satisfy us but we are very concerned by the effect that the price increase is having on consumption in recent weeks – explains Maniele Tasca, general manager of Selex at the end of the shareholders’ meeting -. We have exhausted the capacity to absorb the increases in management costs and to limit the risk of further inflation we have asked suppliers to suspend price increases for the next few months pending a better definition of the reference context for 2023″.

A pillar for the Group’s margins is the offer of distributor brand products (Selex, Consilia, Vale and Il Gigante) with over 7,700 products in the assortment, a consumer turnover of approximately 1.6 billion and growth of over 10% on 2021.

E-commerce is also accelerating with the Cosicomodo.it platform to which 10 brands present in 13 regions adhere. Thus online shopping should register a +30% on the previous year. The investment plan launched for 2023 leverages an allocation of 340 million which will be used for the opening of 63 markets and the restructuring of 73 points of sale.