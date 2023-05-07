Latest generation, blitz in Rome: black liquid in the fountain in Piazza Navona

Climate, latest generation activists pour black liquid into the fountain in Piazza Navona

Blitz of the activists of Last generation in Piazza Navona. Four people linked to the ‘Let’s not pay for fossils’ campaign, promoted by Ultima Generation, the same activists say in a statement, poured charcoal diluted in water into the Fountain of the Four Rivers in Piazza Navona. An initiative, they report, “to raise the alarm about the dark future that awaits humanity and which is already manifesting itself with ever more frequent droughts and floods”. Immediate intervention by the police.

“In the Fountain of the Four Rivers there are statues that portray the four main rivers of the Earth, one for each continent known at the time: the Danube, the Ganges, the Nile and the Rio de la Plata – explain Last generation – The first civilizations developed along the rivers, because water is a fundamental resource for human life, making the land fertile and cultivable”.

“The climate crisis, made up of heat waves, long periods of drought and extreme phenomena, jeopardizes this balance that has made and makes life possible for all of us – they underline – Dramatic evidence of this is the scarcity of water which is compromising the crops along the Po, on the one hand, and the last two extreme events that hit Calabria and Emilia Romagna, on the other”.

“The government, instead of reversing course to save crops, the economy and, above all, the population, perseveres in investing public money to support the fossil fuel industries”, underline the activists announcing a solidarity garrison in Piazzale Clodio for 12 May, at 13, on the occasion of the trial of some activists for the soiling, done with washable paint, of the facade of the Senate.

