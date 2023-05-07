Roma-Inter 0-2, goals at Dimarco e Lukaku

Inter after Milan: Champions League Saturdays speak only Milanese. And so Simone Inzaghi also celebrates after Stefano Pioli, who had beaten Lazio in the afternoon: for the nerazzurri fourth consecutive victory, which means fourth place maintained with two points ahead of Milan, three over Atalanta committed tomorrow and five over Roma. At the Olimpico it ended 2-0 for the Nerazzurri, thanks to goals from Dimarco in the first half and Lukaku in the second, in the moment of maximum effort from Roma.

Inter’s formation is the one announced, Mourinho for Roma chooses Belotti and Camara instead for Abraham and Solbakken. The game starts with very low rhythms and they will remain so at least for the entire first half, very fragmented. In the offensive phase, Inter appeared first, in the 15th minute, with a central percussion from Brozovic and a deflected shot for a corner. Roma tries on the other side: in the 18th minute Bove recovers a good ball in midfield and serves Pellegrini, control and first shot rebutted, then the following left footed shot is deflected for a corner by Bastoni first and then Onana. Inter find no outlets, also because Roma keep their center of gravity low and without acceleration it’s hard to break through. Not by chance – after a shot by Calhanoglu from the edge easily blocked by Rui Patricio in the 28th minute – Inzaghi’s team passes as soon as they find the hole. Minute 33, Brozovic takes care of drawing Dumfries’ shot and Spinazzola’s sleep, a cross by the Dutchman on the far post for Dimarco who signs the advantage with his left foot. Rome hit, which tries to react 5 minutes later, with a header from Ibanez that goes high.

Second half

—

It starts again without changes. And Correa was given two chances, within a minute: he is in the 3rd minute, first he chokes a shot from the edge, then sensationally misses the assist to Lukaku once he enters the area. On the other side, the timid attempt was made by Zalewski in the 5th minute: return and too weak left foot. Roma tries to raise the center of gravity, Inter is ready to strike in the restart. As in the 7th minute: Barella steals the ball and carries it for 50 metres, then serves Dimarco whose shot from the edge is deflected for a corner. In the 10th minute Roma ask for a penalty: Bove puts in a ball that first touches Darmian’s foot and then the defender’s hand, Maresca consults with the Var and then opts for a corner. On the next corner the ball arrives on Ibanez’s right, a turn and a big deflection for a corner by Onana. First changes for Inzaghi in the 15th minute: Bellanova in for Dumfries and Lautaro for Correa. Roma is in forcing, collect corners. Inter change two other men: in the 26th minute the former Mkhitaryan comes on for Calhanoglu, then De Vrij for Dimarco, with Darmian going to play as a left winger. Substitutions also for Mourinho: on 27′ here is Dybala for Bove. But there is no time to engrave, for the Joya. The “usual” Ibanez takes care of it, in the 29th minute to give Inter the double: Mou’s defender first anticipates Lukaku well then sensationally misses the pass by actually serving Lautaro, who simply serves Lukaku, at that point relentless on his own in front of Rui Patricio. Mourinho sets up Abraham for Belotti, but Inter are now in control. And in the 33rd minute he spreads out well, with a restart that leads to Brozovic’s shot: Rui Patricio blocks in two stages. Dybala tries, in the 37th minute, with a left foot just inside the area: high. Inzaghi also rightly thinks of the Champions League derby: Barella out, Gagliardini in. And it is Inter who are still close to scoring: in the 42nd minute, Lautaro hits the crossbar from the edge with his right foot. On the other hand, in the 43rd minute, an unwatchable conclusion from Camara just inside the area. In full recovery Mourinho made three more substitutions. And they look like a message to the club: inside are three young players, Pisilli, Missori and Tahirovic, for Zalewski, Matic and Camara. As if to say: these have… And then, after the final whistle, he brings the team together in midfield and then brings it under the southern curve. Inzaghi, on the other hand, enjoys the abundance. And he prepares the Champions derby in the best possible way.