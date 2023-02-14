We have been talking about male contraception for years, but we are still far from its application. Research is making progress, but let’s face it: the first obstacle to face is the cultural one. How many men are willing to take the ‘pill’? The oral hormonal contraceptive analogous to the female one, at the moment, does not exist. But encouraging news comes from Cornell University, where a new generation drug has been developed, a candidate for human trials, capable of blocking the mobility of sperm for a few hours.

