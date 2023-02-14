Overseas Network, February 14th. After the strong earthquake in Turkey, the Korean society extended a helping hand and donated materials enthusiastically. However, South Korea’s YTN TV station reported on February 14 that a large amount of dirty clothes were found in the donations, criticizing the move as “damaging South Korea’s image”.

In a logistics company at Incheon Airport in South Korea, staff are packing and sorting materials donated by the public. Most of them are cold-proof clothing such as coats, and there are also baby products such as diapers.

At the same time, there are still a lot of materials piled aside and not packed. Among them are not only dirty clothes, but also single sandals, dirty socks and so on. YTN TV station said that these materials are like discarded garbage. The logistics company also stated that it has received nearly 40 tons of donated materials so far, of which 10% are unusable. (Liu Qiang from Overseas Network)

Original title: South Korean people donate a large amount of dirty clothes to Turkey. Korean media criticizes: damaging the country’s image

Editor in charge: Zeng Shaolin