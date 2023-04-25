Trading opportunities on the Stock Exchange, the analysis on the Tesla action

Since last week the auto sector has been sold by investors, among the most penalized stocks Stellantis and Tesla, which it has communicated i operating results 2022, turnover a 23,31 billion dollars, while the imbearing price reductions of various models have stimulated demand and volumes, at the expense of marginality.

This article has been prepared for informational purposes only, it does not constitute advice or a solicitation to buy or sell financial instruments. The information reported is in the public domain, but may be subject to change at any time after publication. We therefore decline all responsibility and remind you that any financial transaction is carried out at your own risk.