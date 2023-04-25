Donald Trump’s rape trial will begin today, following allegations by American journalist E. Jean Carroll

Today, Tuesday, April 25, jury selection will begin in a federal court in New York for the rape trial of former US President Donald Trump, initiated following allegations by US journalist E. Jean Carroll.

Carroll had denounced Trump last November for facts dating back over 20 years ago: he had done so on the basis of theAdult Survivors Acta law recently passed by the state of New York to allow victims of sexual assault to sue years after the assault was experienced.

At the heart of the trial is an episode that occurred between 1995 and 1996, when Carroll would have met Trump in the Bergdorf Goodman department store in New York and he would have penetrated her against her will. Trump denied that all of this ever happened and accused Carroll of having invented everything to gain visibility and “to sell her book”. For this reason, Carroll has added one for defamation to the complaint for the alleged violence, which is currently stalled.

The trial that is starting concerns only the allegations of sexual assault, and it is a civil and not a criminal trial: if convicted, Trump could be forced to pay Carroll financial compensation, which according to several legal experts could be many millions of dollars. dollars. The case adds to the other judicial events concerning him, and just after the start of the electoral campaign for the 2024 elections, in which Trump has said he wants to run.