Totti: ‘Spalletti among the best around, future Roma? Marriages are made in two’

Mou, Spalletti, Roma, Dybala and Pellegrini. Totti spoke after the Atalanta-Roma match as a guest on DAZN, touching on many topics. Starting with Luciano Spalletti, now even arithmetically one step away from the Scudetto with Napoli: “I’ve always said he’s one of the strongest coaches out there and I always will Totti said. He has had an amazing season. If I had to meet him, I would greet him without problems”.

Mou and a future in Rome Totti spoke directly with Lo Special One at the end of the match: “After your words – he said turning to Mourinho – I am even more confident that with you at the helm we can go far, both in the Champions League and in the Europa League. I’m proud of what he said and of the team. We fans will cheer you on more and more, because you deserve it.” And on a future as a Giallorossi manager: “A marriage always takes two. The answer is trivial, but it’s not up to me. I think that having a coffee, sitting down and talking about many things could be done”.



“Pellegrini the most important man of this Rome, Dybala phenomenon” Nice moment after the match also with Pellegrini, who today wears the armband for many years on Totti’s arm: “For me Lorenzo is the most important man in this Rome – her words -. The captain has a different responsibility than everyone else. We have talked in the past in private and he understood what I said. He is proving all his worth, both as a man and as a player“. On Dybala: “It’s a pleasure to have players like him, it’s good for everyone, especially for us fans. He’s an above average player, he’s a phenomenon“. Finally, a joke about the Euroderby: “There isn’t a favourite, it’s a Champions League semi-final and they’re two great teams. Anything can happen. The important thing is that one goes to the final “-she concludes laughing. See also Reggio basketball, fans attacked in Athens by those of Aek

