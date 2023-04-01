Home Business Lavoro, De Luca: “Consultant-government agreements strengthen the fight against undeclared work”
the president of the National Council of the Order of Labor Consultants, Rosario De Luca

Lavoro, De Luca (Consultants): “Happy to renew the agreements with the ministry bodies”

”We are happy to renew the agreements with the inspection bodies of the Ministry of Labouras happened two days ago with the memorandum of understanding on the legality with the Inl. These are collaborations that we have had for years and which have led to important results in terms of fight against undeclared work and fight against illegalityespecially with regards to the phenomenon of spurious cooperatives and fraudulent work administration”.

Thus the president of the National Council of the order of labor consultants, Rosario De Luca, on the sidelines of the inauguration of the new headquarters of the provincial council of the order of labor consultants of Viterbocommented on the results of the memoranda of understanding signed “in the last eleven years with the Ministry of Labor and Social Policies to encourage the diffusion of ethical work, with labor consultants who promote the culture of legality”.

”Results that have allowed, continued De Luca, to sanction many companies and employers involved in illegal activities, but also to regularize the tax positions of the employees involved, allowing the return of huge resources to the state coffers and the application of the CCNL to restore protection and rights to workers”.

