LCM Partners closes Credit Opportunities 4 Strategy for €4.1bn

London (ots/PRNewswire) – LCM Partners (LCM) today announced the successful completion of the Credit Opportunities 4 Strategy, with a total of €4.1 billion in capital commitments across the blended fund and multiple segregated accounts. There are commitments from 23 limited partners backed by many of the world‘s largest institutional investors, including pension plans, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies from North America, Europe and Asia.

Since its inception in 1998, the Group has grown into one of the largest specialist personal loan managers in Europe with an unrivaled track record of managing consumer and SME loans. With more than 1,100 employees in 14 branches in 9 European countries, the company is responsible for a loan volume of around €60 billion. Backed by an executive team established in 2002 and a data warehouse containing data on more than 5.3 million customers since inception, Credit Opportunities acquires granular pools of performing, performing and distressed loans from banks and other financial institutions.

Paul Burdell, CEO of LCM Partners said: “We are

very proud that we were able to complete the Credit Opportunities 4 Strategy with €4.1 billion in commitments. This exceeds our original goal and is a testament to the strength of our 24-year track record. We look forward to working with some of the most respected institutional private credit investors worldwide in what remains a very fertile investment environment.”

Adrian Cloake, CIO of LCM Partners added:

“The rising interest rate environment creates a wealth of investment opportunities for both performing and non-performing loans. 2022 was a record year for LCM and I am confident that we will reach new highs in 2023. The timing of completing our fundraising couldn’t be more opportune.”

LCM Partners

Investor Relations

T: +44 203 457 5050 inf

o@lcmpartners.eu

Editorial notes:

LCM is one of the leading alternative asset managers in Europe, specializing in consumer and SME loan portfolios with full loans. LCM has two strategies for personal debt. COPS (Credit Opportunities), which invests in pools of performing, recovering, and non-performing loans, and SOLO (Strategic Origination and Lending Opportunities), an Article 8 EU SFDR compliant direct lending strategy working with banks, finance and leasing companies and OEMs by providing point-of-sale product financing. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd holds a significant minority interest in LCM and its group companies.

For more information, visit the LCM website at www.lcmpartners.eu.

