Because of the wet: Late spring sowing on Thuringian fields

It’s muddy, the seeders can clog and the tractors can’t get through: According to the Thuringian Farmers’ Association, it’s so wet on many fields at the moment. If you start sowing now, the seed could rot in the ground. According to the farmers’ association, many farms are postponing spring work by one to two weeks because of the weather. The maintenance of the meadows also has to wait.
Too cold for the seed
At the weekend it had clearly looked like spring. But in the next few days it’s supposed to get colder again. And many seeds don’t tolerate that – another reason to wait before sowing.
Water is urgently needed
Sow later: That’s what the Straußfurt and Andisleben agricultural cooperatives in the Sömmerda district also want. They say that this is not a problem for the harvest. Basically, the farmers are happy about every drop of rain. The consequences of climate change have been clearly felt in recent years. Only last summer were there historically low groundwater levels again.