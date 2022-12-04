Home Business Lei Jun announced the Mi 13 series proofs: a total of 24 including the main camera, telephoto, super close-up – yqqlm
On the afternoon of December 4th, Lei Jun announced the photo samples of the Mi 13 series, a total of 24, including the main camera, telephoto, and super close-up.

Lei Jun wrote in the accompanying text: “The Mi 13 series has announced 24 samples. Which one is the most shocking or favorite?”

From the proofs,Most of the subjects are people, the wide-angle main camera is quite tense, the Leica 75mm telephoto has a sense of story, and the Leica super close-up has strong detail presentation and background blur effect.

According to previous reports, the Mi 13 Pro will be equipped with three main cameras, including a 50 million main camera, a 50 million super wide-angle camera and a 50 million telephoto camera.

Among them, the main camera is the Sony IMX989, which has a 1-inch super outsole, which has also been used on the Mi 12S Ultra before. Lei Jun once introduced that the Sony IMX989 was jointly developed by Xiaomi and Sony, and the development cost was 15 million US dollars, with Xiaomi and Sony each bearing half.

In addition, Mi 13 Pro is also equipped with a 50-megapixel Leica telephoto lens that supports 3.2x optical zoom. The official said that this will be the best secondary camera on the Xiaomi digital series.

