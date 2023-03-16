Home World Korean chips are no longer stuck, Japan cancels semiconductor technology restrictions: 4 years of controversy end – Fast Technology – Technology Changes the Future
World

Korean chips are no longer stuck, Japan cancels semiconductor technology restrictions: 4 years of controversy end – Fast Technology – Technology Changes the Future

by admin

Korean chips are no longer stuck Japan cancels semiconductor technology restrictions: 4-year dispute ends

On March 16, after the summit meeting between Japan and South Korea, Japan announced the cancellation of restrictions on the export of semiconductor technology to South Korea. The disputes between the two sides four years ago have subsided, and the problem of Korean semiconductors being stuck by key materials has been resolved.

In July 2019, due to disputes between the two countries on historical issues,Japan announced restrictions on the export of three key semiconductor materials to South Korea, namely photoresist, fluorinated polyimide and hydrogen fluoride,They are one of the important materials in the production of semiconductors and panels, and are also the main source of imports by chip giants such as South Korea’s Samsung and SK Hynix.

In the field of semiconductor materials, Japan is the largest producer of semiconductor materials in the world. Japan has maintained an absolute advantage in semiconductor materials for a long time. The production of semiconductor chips requires about 19 kinds of necessary materials.Japanese companies have a share of more than 50% in 14 important materials such as silicon wafers, synthetic semiconductor wafers, photomasks, photoresists, and target materials.

After being stuck by Japan, South Korea once announced a huge investment plan and began to support domestic substitution, but it is not easy to break Japan’s monopoly.

The two parties had previously filed a lawsuit against the International Trade Organization for this reason. Now that the restrictions are gone, the lawsuits between the two parties will also be cancelled.

See also  The first chicken blood version of the second-generation Snapdragon 8!The Key Parameters of Samsung S23 Ultra, the King of the Year, Are Determined

However, the mutual ban on both sides is actually only symbolic. South Korea is an important customer of Japanese semiconductor material manufacturers. Japan’s so-called ban has not substantially hindered exports to South Korea. Materials produced by Japanese companies’ overseas factories can still be sold to Samsung, etc. The company, in recent years, the Korean chip industry has not been unable to survive because of Japan’s restrictions.

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Editor in charge: Xianrui

You may also like

A trailer dedicated to the story of Redfall

Cyclone Freddy, 130,000 displaced and hundreds of victims...

La La Love You, La Casa Azul and...

The states of the USA in which to...

Dodik supported Andrija Mandić in the elections for...

The board of FK Borac resigned Sport

“The Pediatric Cardiology and Heart Surgery departments are...

Palermo, “Women in art” with the Florio Stand:...

The Green Revolution of the Nigerian Church

Outback brings the menu of extraordinary items –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy