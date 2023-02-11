Recently, Xiaomi revealed a lot of new news about Xiaomi cars at the investor day.

Lei Jun said at the meeting,I spend 1/2 of my time and energy on Xiaomi and its cars, and 1/4 of my time on Xiaomi mobile phones, IoT and high-end.

At present, the Xiaomi car research and development team has convened more than 2,300 people. Xiaomi cars will be officially mass-produced in the first quarter of 2024. The plans of each team are better than expected.

In terms of the progress of the entire project, Lei Jun said that last September, Xiaomi’s soft-film car rolled off the production line as scheduled, and winter testing began at the end of December.

According to him, more than 140 vehicles are planned to be tested across the country in the first phase of Xiaomi’s autonomous driving.

Autonomous driving is also one of the most important highlights of Xiaomi cars. When Xiaomi announced its entry into the automotive industry, Lei Jun once publicly stated that,Xiaomi’s opportunity lies in autonomous driving, and its goal is to enter the first camp in the automotive autonomous driving industry in 2024.

As for the profitability of Xiaomi cars, Lei Jun believes that in addition to hardware profits, Xiaomi cares more about software profits, just like Xiaomi mobile phones.In the past, cars could integrate sales, after-sales service, and charging piles. In the future, cars can integrate more and more services.

In terms of automobile manufacturing, Xiaomi has built its own automobile base in Yizhuang, Beijing, with sales headquarters and R&D headquarters respectively. It plans to build a complete vehicle factory with an annual output of 300,000 vehicles in two phases. In 2024, the first car will roll off the production line and achieve mass production.