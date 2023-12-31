Lei Jun’s 1003 Days of Car-Building Illustration: Many tributes but too few surpasses – Automobile – China Engineering Network

Title: Lei Jun’s 1003 Days of Car-Building: Paying Tribute but Falling Short of Expectations

On December 28, Xiaomi’s CEO Lei Jun celebrated the 1003rd day since announcing the company’s intention to enter the car-making industry. During a press conference at the National Convention Center, Lei Jun showcased Xiaomi’s achievements in electric drive, battery technology, intelligent driving, and more. The event marked Xiaomi’s official entry into the automotive market, with the launch of their debut car scheduled for 2023.

Throughout his presentation, Lei Jun expressed his deep respect for the automotive industry and paid tribute to several car manufacturers, including Porsche, Lotus, Citroen, and Tesla. For Lei Jun, acknowledging the contributions of these pioneers was essential to understanding the challenges and lessons learned from their experiences.

However, while paying homage to these legendary car companies, Lei Jun also outlined his ambition for Xiaomi Motors to become one of the top five automakers globally within the next 15 to 20 years. This goal speaks to his determination to elevate China’s influence in the automotive industry.

During the press conference, Lei Jun emphasized Xiaomi’s commitment to innovation by drawing inspiration from the timeless designs of Porsche, the aerodynamic expertise of Lotus, the iconic elegance of Citroen, and the groundbreaking achievements of Tesla. Each tribute highlighted the significance of learning from the past while striving for future advancements.

Despite the grand aspirations and noble tributes, some individuals remain skeptical about Xiaomi’s ability to meet the demands and expectations of the automotive market. Concerns have been raised about whether Xiaomi’s designs, configurations, and costs align with the preferences of today’s consumers. Additionally, questions have been raised about Xiaomi’s ability to innovate beyond paying homage to established car manufacturers.

Lei Jun addressed these concerns by expressing his desire to create a vehicle that resonates with young drivers and fulfills their dreams. He also conveyed his dedication to building a car that embodies the aspirations and yearnings of consumers.

Ultimately, Lei Jun’s ambitious goals and profound respect for the auto industry signal Xiaomi’s determined entry into the highly competitive automotive market. As the company prepares to launch its first car, consumers and industry observers will be closely watching to see if Xiaomi can turn their tributes to the industry’s giants into true transcendence and success.

