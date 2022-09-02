Home Business Lenovo first announced the “remote stand-in” robot S1: it is independently developed for remote inspection-Lenovo Lenovo
by admin
At the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services, Lenovo Group first announced its self-developed “remote stand-in” robot, the Lenovo Morningstar Robot S1. According to reports, Lenovo Morningstar Robot S1 is a product of digital transformation of the manufacturing industry in the era of Industry 4.0. When wearing the Morningstar AR glasses, the images collected by the Morningstar Robot S1 appeared directly in front of the eyes. This is also the unique “telepresence” function of Lenovo Morningstar Robot S1.

Lenovo said that as a “remote stand-in” robot, the S1 innovatively integrates the Metaverse and industrial robots, allowing users to avoid the pain of driving and complicated travel procedures, and get immersive experience. Remote active observation experience. In addition, the S1’s shell materials are made of recycled plastic and low-carbon aluminum, which not only improves performance and durability, but also is more low-carbon and environmentally friendly. It is reported that the height of S1 is 142cm, which is similar to the height of human vision. It adopts four-wheel independent suspension design, which can enhance the stability of S1 during walking. With the addition of two-axis high-performance gimbal, the returned picture is less jittery and more stable. It is stable and clear, and it also reduces the dizziness when users watch remotely.

Lenovo said that at present, the S1 has been used in the remote inspection of the world‘s large-scale chemical plant parks, providing an intelligent solution for improving the economic efficiency of enterprises and reducing the cost of auditing factories.

Lenovo officials said that at present AR and VR have become important starting points in industrial development and even intelligent transformation. The combination of Metaverse technology represented by AR and VR and industrial robots can create more remote solutions for intelligent manufacturing. solutions, leading industrial production into a new era of intelligence.

