On the occasion of the congregation of the Schönstadt Priesthood, the Pope met the participants and urged them to respond to the concerns of modern men and women: many marriages are in crisis, young people are tempted, old people are forgotten, children are suffering ; we want to bring hope and forge new paths.

(Vatican News Network)Pope Francis receives the participants of the Schönstadt Priestly Order Congress on September 1. Pope Francis said that in today’s “dark situation”, where many marriages are in crisis, young people are tempted, old people are forgotten, children are suffering, families are attacked, “ideological brainwashing” is trying to “crazy hollow out the values ​​of humanity” “. In this case, we want to be carriers of hope. The Pope asked the priests of the Schönstadt Priesthood to respond to people’s exhausted and anxious situation.

The Pope spoke in Spanish throughout the meeting. He first greeted Fr Alexandre Awi Mello, the new president of the Schönstadt Priesthood who was elected on August 21. Pope Francis expressed his gratitude for the service of the Brazilian, who has served as Secretary General of the Holy See for the Laity, Family and Life for almost five years. The Pope said: “He was my secretary in Aparecida, then my guide in Rio de Janeiro, and then here as my secretary. I thank him for all these years in communion with the Heir of Peter. The whole church has benefited greatly from his cooperation with him. I wish him a fruitful and fruitful role in this new role.”

In addition, the Pope expressed his gratitude to the entire Schönstadt community. The group is a Catholic movement founded in Germany in 1914 to worship the Virgin Mary. The Pope said: “Dear brothers and sisters, you have done good service for the Church and the world, especially by accompanying families who have experienced different events and vicissitudes of life, preaching to all members of the family the ‘established by the Lord and his people’. The covenant of love’. Today there are many marriages in crisis, young people tempted, old people forgotten, children suffering. In these dark situations, you are the bearers of the message of hope.” The hollowing out” happens simultaneously, and this hollowing out is “the crazy act of brainwashing of various ideologies”.

“The world is increasingly asking us to respond to the doubts and unease of contemporary men and women,” the Pope said. A major concern about the family and its nature is: “We often see the nature of the family under attack from various ideologies. Ideology shakes the foundations that underpin character, and broadly speaking, the foundations of society as a whole.” However, within the family, the old and the young often do not understand each other.”

Thus, referring to his catechesis series on the subject of old age in his public audience on Wednesday, the Pope reiterated that “the intergenerational alliance, that is, the alliance of the young and the old, saves humanity, because it preserves the identity of the individual and the family”. In the family, “we not only inherit the inheritance of genes or surnames, but more importantly, we inherit the wisdom of understanding what it means to be human, according to God’s plan”. “Therefore, the mystery of our redemption is also closely linked to the experience of love within the family. Let us not forget that in the latest analysis, the faith is always spread through the family, the elderly, the grandparents, through ‘dialects’.”

The Holy Family of Nazareth is an example, especially the Virgin Mary. She “tenderly and lovingly looked after and cared for all her children, especially those who were most needy in body and mind”. Members of the Schönstadt community have a special love for Our Lady. The Pope stressed that Our Lady “is a vital role model, and she urges all to build bridges on the basis of love and concern for those most in need, sharing their belongings with them”.

The Pope finally encouraged the members of the Schönstadt community to continue their apostolic work, to be refreshed every moment by the grace of the Holy Spirit, to bravely open up new paths of service to the family, and to allow the beauty of the covenant between God and mankind to be realized. shine.

Link website: www.vaticannews.cn