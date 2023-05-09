Home » Leonardo, Cingolani takes everything: CEO and also Dg. Full powers from Meloni
Leonardo, Cingolani and that disproportionate power in the colossus of weapons

Roberto crawlers splits, in cda of today’s Leonardo the ex-minister will be nominated not only CEO but also general manager. In the shareholders’ meeting, which somewhat surprisingly will be held at closed doorsthe former minister will in all likelihood take the total control of the company of weapons. In fact, the new board of directors and the former owner of the company will be elected – reads the Fatto Quotidiano Ecological transitiona scientist very distant from the industrial sector aerospace and of defence (and with several doubts about incompatibility given that 12 months have not passed since his role in the Draghi government), not only will he receive the assignment from CEO as indicated by the government Melonsbut could even be named as well General manager. If Cingolani has no Defense, the ex Finmeccanica (of which the State has control with 30% of the capital) instead growing in the industry.

By now – the fact continues – it has abandoned il civil sector (from automation to robotics) in favor of the sector military whose turnover has passed dal 68 all’83% of the total between 2017 and 2022 (in 2013 it was 49.6%). From this point of view, it is even more singular that Cingolani can hold both the position of CEO and Dg, as in the era of Mauro Moretti (with lots of maxi severance pay should he be fired before the expiry of the three-year mandate) also taking what should go, with a view to compromise with the Minister of Defense Crosettia Lorenzo Marianiexperienced internal manager, who would then assume the role of co-manager general.

