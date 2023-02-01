Leonardo has been included for the third consecutive year in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), a market capitalization-weighted index that evaluates the performance of listed companies in communicating data on gender equity.

The evaluation is based on five pillars: female leadership and internal talent pipeline, equal pay, culture of inclusion, anti-sexual harassment policies and “brand” in favor of women. GEI 2023 consists of 484 companies operating in 45 countries and eleven different industries, for a market capitalization of $16 trillion.

Leonardo, which falls within the “Industrials” sector, is among the few Aerospace and Defense companies included in the GEI 2023. The company stood out for its transparency in the communication of the requested information, obtaining the maximum score, and was positioned above industry and global average for gender pay equity, anti-sexual harassment policies, and brand recognition as a pro-women brand.