Pain when pedaling? Know that the problem is not with your bike, but with the way you pedal. All care is little.

“The bike has to fit you, not you fit it. ”

1. INCORRECT POSTURE

There are several causes, but generally it iscaused by incorrect adjustments to bicycle components. Very high (or low) saddle and handlebars are the most common causes. the settingss of frame size and wheels are also causes of incorrect posture. The consequence is not only discomfort, but a high risk of injuries caused by inadequate tensioning and flexion of the knees and legs, in addition to an inclination of the spine that is not recommended.

The most frequent complaint is the butt pain. This pain ceases to exist when the bike is adjusted and when you have more experience, as you will better distribute your weight on the bike. There are 3 support points: the saddle, the handlebars and the pedal. When you know how to better distribute your weight over these points, your butt won’t hurt.

Shift your weight forward or backward. Stand up, leaving your legs straight. Feel the weight of your torso in your hands. Notice how changes in position on the bike will change saddle pressure.

The height of the SELIM is very important!

“Realize your body on the bike, look and feel how it behaves.”

Pain in the calf

They may be a sign that the cleat position in the shoe is too far forward or too far back. Pain on the side of the knee can be a sign that the cleat is turned too in or out. When in doubt, ask an experienced mechanic for help. If you don’t wear sneakers (like me), pay close attention to the position of your foot on the pedal – it is important to support the sole of the foot right in the middle of the pedal. The tip of the foot should be outside the pedal.

Backache

Low back pain is usually related to the lack of strength of the postural muscles (core muscles – abdominals and paraspinals) added to too low handlebars. Be aware, if you don’t have good flexibility, consider raising the height of your handlebars.

pain in the wrists:

Pain in the wrists or cases of numbness in the hand are usually related to the poor distribution of the cyclist’s weight on the bicycle, which can impose a lot of weight on the cyclist’s hands. Another very common problem is the lack of alignment of the brake (and shift) levers in relation to the cyclist’s hands. Ideally, while you have your hands on the handlebars, your hand should be in line with your forearm.

neck pain

This type of pain can arise from inadequate posture of positioning the arms on the handlebars. When the body angles on the bike are too small, more space is needed.

This bad posture can be caused by 3 reasons:

Inappropriate frame size for your body. Each body size calls for a different frame.

Distance from the handlebars to the saddle, causing the arms to be very flexed. This can take a lot of weight off the shoulder girdle (upper arm bones, collarbone and shoulder blades)

Or the saddle could be too close to the handlebars. It is possible to adjust the saddle on your seatpost, moving it forwards or backwards.

There are several tips from cyclists, and it is possible to hire adjustment services in bicycle workshops, but if you can, invest in a procedure for bike fit, it adjusts the bike to the cyclist’s body, preventing from pain in the wrists to pain in the lower back. Therefore, doing bike fit is not a freshness and not something just for those who want to compete.

2.RESPECT YOUR LIMITS

Respect your body. Start slowly and gradually increase your daily mileage while maintaining a consistent training program. Try to rest between one ride and another, giving your body time to recover after a ride.

Some cyclists, when they start to enjoy the pedal, want to overcome barriers and go further and further – be careful!

Learn to dose the effort, getting used to the rhythm before the next step. So, use the first third of the pedal stroke for warm-up, the next part for setting a steady pace, and the end for maximum effort.

3. HYDRATION AND FOOD

In my opinion hydration is even more important than nutrition. It’s possible to go hungry during a ride, but running out of water is disastrous – don’t forget about it.

Water is responsible for various activities to ensure the balance and proper functioning of the body as a whole. In addition, it plays a key role before, during and after physical exercise, as water loss through sweat can lead the body to dehydration.

On short walks — around an hour — such strict care is not necessary. However, if your plan includes a few hours of riding, be sure to refuel with small amounts at the end of the first hour and every 15 to 20 minutes thereafter. Avoid exaggeration, consuming in absurd amounts.

Excess water can cause an imbalance of electrolytes in the blood leading to what we call hyponatremia, which is characterized by a low concentration of sodium in the blood in relation to the volume of water in the body.

Another important factor: The feeding. We must avoid heavy and greasy foods before the pedal, but during the practice it is important to stay nourished. I usually take bananas, tangerines and raisins with me (as they are just organic waste). There are those who take paçocas, honey tablets, cereal bars, etc. If you also opt for these items, be careful with the packaging – bring them with you.

4. ACCIDENT PREVENTION

One of the most frequent causes of accidents is sudden movements that cannot be foreseen by the group. As everyone rides very close to each other, a change of direction or braking without proper signaling can take everyone to the ground.

5.PAY ATTENTION TO EXPERIENCED CYCLISTS’ TIPS

There are tips for cyclists that are very useful and worth observing for a quality ride. Although sometimes these suggestions seem obvious or, in some cases, impractical, you will find that the cycling routine provides situations where prior information is essential to finish the route or even avoid injuries and accidents.