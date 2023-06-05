Leonardo: presents new AWHero remotely piloted helicopter developments

Leonardo today presented the latest developments relating to the AWHero remotely piloted helicopter, a RUAS (Rotary Uncrewed Aerial System) belonging to the 200 kg weight category.

The implemented changes, presented today at SEAFUTURE 2023, reflect the transition from the basic design to the configuration focused on operational concepts, especially for operations in the naval sector.

New developments include, among others, heavy fuel propulsion system, airframe modification, advanced sensor modularity; At the same time, AWHero maintains a solid basic configuration including rotors and transmissions, main avionics, data transmission and the control station.

AWHero is part of a forward-looking development roadmap that Leonardo is implementing to maintain its leadership in vertical flight and UAS – Uncrewed Aerial System applications in the context of current and future technological evolutions.