But, as mentioned, the agreement includes, among other things, «the development of potential integrated solutions, based on the specific distinctive technological capabilities of the two players and with a view to proposing solutions suitable for meeting market needs. Detailed roadmaps will then be discussed – the technicians assure – in specific technological fields», those that look precisely to the future, such as quantum cryptography (a technology that allows you to replicate an object even if it is not directly visible), the green transition and security solutions for logistics and transport, thanks to the use of drones and advanced urban security systems.

Encryption

Cryptography, in particular, is one of those technologies destined to develop over the years and which are capable of finding applications both in everyday life and in the field of defence. It seems clear, however, that being able to digitally replicate, without seeing it, what is behind a wall, for example, or inside a sensitive lens, facilitates certain tasks of the armed forces or police.

The memorandum also provides for the possibility for the two companies, the signatories highlight, “to make joint commercial offers, through a process of analysis of products and solutions aimed at the national and international market”, in order to expand business opportunities and the audience of potential customers of the two players.

Finally, according to the agreement, Leonardo and Cisco undertake to guarantee mutual advantages on the commercial proposals to be finalized towards a series of strategic programmes, previously identified by the two companies.

Management committee

To optimize the joint activity governed by the memorandum, then, one will be established steering committee, made up of senior management, with the aim of monitoring the progress of the partnership and evaluating the overall progress of the collaboration, also with a view to finding a solution to any critical issues. The committee may, in turn, set up specific working groups to pursue the joint business opportunities identified.