Toti: “Berlusconi will remain at the center of the political scene”

“As long as Berlusconi has the minimum strength to be able to do it, he will remain at the center of the political scene, it is in his character, his vocation and his personality, anyone who thinks that Berlusconi is taking a step backwards I think is completely off track”. The president of the Liguria Region foresees it Giovanni Toti interviewed by SkyTg24. “Besides wishing him a very speedy recovery. In addition to knowing him very well, I love Berlusconi, even if we have discussed: my personal affection and esteem remain for a political leader with an unrivaled history at this moment and who will remain unrivaled for a very long time period of time,” comments Toti.