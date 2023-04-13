Podolyak: “No doubts about beheading, a strategy to demoralize us”

“There is no reason to doubt the reality of this video. It is not an isolated case or even an extreme act of fanatics. Rather, the beheading of a Ukrainian prisoner is an integral part of the well thought-out Russian strategy aimed at destruction systematics of the Ukrainians and in this case also aims to demoralize in view of our military counter-offensive”. This was stated by the adviser to the Ukrainian president Mykhailo Podolyak commenting with the Corriere della Sera the dissemination on the net of what appear to be footage of the beheading of a Ukrainian prisoner by Russian soldiers.

“They want to intimidate, they try to cause panic on a large scale. In fact, this video is a reflection of the Russian world,” says Podolyak. “A world that is not about literature or music, but aims to destroy the sovereign territories of neighboring countries. Moscow threatens anyone who helps Ukraine. We remember the inhuman cruelty last year during the occupation of Bucha, Hostomel or Borodyanka It was shocking, it seemed something exceptional. We soon discovered that Russia had not come to fight, but to kill and rape. We are attacked by a dictatorship dominated by murder and torture: so we understood that it is impossible to negotiate with an enemy of this ream. And it also seems to me that the time has come for other countries, especially European ones, to stop looking for the human in the body of a conscious cannibal. We need to stop leafing through Tolstoy’s pages in search of War and Peace, Russia does not understands humanism, does not respect human rights: draw conclusions”.

As for the confidential American documents disseminated on the Internet, according to Zelensky’s adviser “they have no operational value and do not reveal tactical scenarios or our intentions. Many are part of normal data collections to assess the situation. Some seem plausible, others are already known from open sources, still others have been deliberately distorted by the Russians. However, I don’t see how they can influence events. There is no danger of running out of flak. And anyway we have many more logistical solutions even than just four months ago It should be remembered that we are facing a vast and intense war the likes of which have not been seen in 80 years. We have always been able to respond to the Russian threat, even if not fully. We are now working with allies to create a centralized mechanism to ensure the defense of the skies, I’m sure we will succeed”.