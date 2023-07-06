Levorato: “The coops are over. And even on the left, only finance rules”

Left, power, economy, cooperatives, institutions, secret plots and strategies, the invisible Beelzebub, the moderates with Meloni… . What cannot be said in Italy

Claudius Levorato for decades he has been at the head of the main Italian player of services to real estate, territory and healthcare activities, first Manutencoop, today Rekeep. It came out of the world of red cooperation and with around 28,000 employees it is today a giant that competes for the market with other players at a European level. Levorato: “The world in which I have invested a good part of my life is the worst of the worst”.

“At one point in our history we ended up in a flood of investigations. I had no explanations, we always did the same things as always, and yet…

Nevertheless?

“For me in one case they even asked for my arrest. Actually starting from 2007-2008, for a certain world, I became the enemy to be undone and wiped out. And the side effect was that whatever the company did became the object of more attention, in some cases legitimate, even if you are subjected to processes that last years with all the imaginable effects and disasters, in other cases not”

What do you mean?

“That the cooperative world, following the idea of ​​the former head of Unipol Giovanni Consorte, having a banking center to receive credit, ended up doing something else and anyone who opposed it and this ‘other’ ended up in a general meat grinder”

But yes he is describing as a persecuted

“I don’t say that. Instead, I say that a certain world of the left and of cooperation, of which I was a part, ended up wanting power for power’s sake and that anyone who opposed that type of design had to be eliminated, replaced, finished. It happened to us and to me for some years and with very violent actions. You had to make acquisitions, takeovers, sales and unload other things considered useless, where, however, there were human lives. We argued hard with Consorte but there was always a social project, a superior reason that came before money for money and power as an end in itself, as it became later”

Meaning what?

“I’ll tell you one thing: the world in which I have invested most of my life is the worst of the worst”

Really…

“This is because it is a world that has become financialised. Now what counts lives for finance and responds to its ruthless rules, even for the left, even for cooperation. People don’t know it, they don’t even perceive how the underground power that really weighs in Italy moves and its fine tactics. I’m just saying that by chance I found myself in the way.”

And the newspapers and journalists?

“Information spins around and fills the air gap around with the worst things, basically distracting even if there are rare exceptions”.

And where does this way of thinking of the left come from?

“From the myth of entering the control room. This concept has created a social disaster and desert, in some cases real Beelzebubs. Andreotti was nicknamed like this, unjustly in my opinion, I see many others today “.

