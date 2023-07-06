Home » EFSA, glyphosate does not cause particular concern – Health
Health

by admin
(ANSA) – BRUSSELS, JULY 06 – The impact on health and the environment of the herbicide glyphosate in general does not raise “critical concerns”. But there are some data gaps and uses that present greater risks than others from an ecotoxicological point of view and these will need to be assessed by the EU and member states when they examine the application for renewal of the substance’s licence.

These are the conclusions of the evaluation conducted by the European Food Safety Authority on the molecule widely used in agriculture which has been at the center of a heated controversy since 2015. (HANDLE).

