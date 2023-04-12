Listen to the audio version of the article

The fifth generation of the iconic British model is almost ready to be presented. The big event will be in September during the Monaco Motor Show. But the first spy photos are already starting to circulate on the web in an unofficial but realistic way.

Mini Cooper: the new generation and variants

The new generation of Mini (3-door, 5-door and convertible) will be called, according to rumors circulated online, Mini Cooper and will be the fifth generation of our icon. The various bodies will be produced in Oxford with petrol engines, while the Mini Cooper Electric will be produced in China

The start of production of the Electric Mini Cooper will be at the end of the year with a commercial launch at the beginning of 2024, followed by the internal combustion engines. The Mini convertible will arrive in 2025.

The New Mini Cooper 3-door, 5-door and convertible will be offered in the following variants: “C”, “S”, “John Cooper Works”. In addition, the new Mini 3-door will be offered in an electric version in the Mini Cooper “E” and Mini Cooper “SE” variants.

Waiting for Mini Aceman

2024 will also be an important year for the launch of Aceman, the electric crossover which is positioned between the three-door Mini Cooper and the Countryman SUV and displays a new stylistic language that anticipates that of the next models and a technological update bringing with it a (almost) baroque presence of the typical Union Jack flag.

The show car enters a new segment challenging smart #1 and positioning itself in the Mini family between the Cooper and Countryman. The concept shows an anticipation of the upcoming models in terms of design, traction (fully electric) and on-board experience with the interior made up of sustainable materials. But without forgetting the DNA of the brand, famous and renowned for the go-kart driving feeling.