On March 10th, industry insider Ross Young broke the news that Apple is developing Face ID technology under the screen, but it has encountered technical difficulties.Therefore, the mass production and commercial use of this technology has been postponed until 2025, which means that the iPhone 17 Pro will be the first mobile phone to adopt the Face ID technology under the screen.

As we all know, starting from the iPhone X, Apple opened the era of Liu Haiping. In this bangs, Apple stuffed the original deep-sensing camera system to realize 3D face recognition. Camera, dot matrix projector.

Among them, the dot matrix projector projects multiple invisible light spots on your face to draw your unique mask.Then the infrared lens reads the dot matrix pattern, captures the infrared image, and then sends the data to the safety compartment in the bionic chip to confirm whether it matches and complete the unlocking.

The report pointed out that Apple’s technology evolution direction is to gradually reduce the area of ​​​​the notch screen. The current iPhone 14 Pro series has evolved from the notch to the pill screen. The next goal is to place the entire Face ID under the screen, leaving only a front face camera.

This means that Apple will place multiple precision components such as floodlight sensing elements, distance sensors, ambient light sensors, and dot matrix projectors under the screen. This solution will not be commercially available until 2025 at the earliest.

