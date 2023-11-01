Lexus Unveils New Trims for Off-Road Community: GX 2024 Overtrail+ AAP Build 550 Takes the Lead

Lexus Pays Tribute to Off-Road Community with New GX Trims

Lexus is showing its appreciation for the off-road community with the release of six new trims for its GX lineup. Each trim represents a different generation of the GX, with the GX 2024 Overtrail+ AAP Build 550 leading the way.

The GX 2024 550 boasts a powerful 4.6L V3 engine that can generate an impressive 349 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque. Standard features include a durable aluminum skid plate, 10-inch wheels, 33-inch all-terrain tires, and black accents on the overdefenders.

But it’s the upgrades that make the GX 550 stand out, particularly in terms of storage space. Customers have the option to add a Prinsu roof rack, Pelican, BX90R charging case, BX55S charging case, and Prinsu rear window accessory panels to maximize cargo capacity. Additionally, the vehicle comes equipped with essential off-road gear such as two-gallon RotoPax containers, a DMOS Delta shovel, and ARB TRED Pro recovery plates. Overall, Lexus has created an expedition-worthy Gen 3 GX.

Not to be left behind, the GX 460, the older sibling of the GX 550, has also received an update. Sporting a saffron yellow body wrap, similar to other Lexus off-road vehicles, the GX 460 features a hammock mount and a 63-quart refrigerator in the back. Underneath, a 4.6-liter 8-horsepower V301 engine delivers a respectable 329 lb.-ft. of torque, protected by a full skid plate.

Lexus has shown love to older models as well. The 2022 LX 600 has been given a makeover for added practicality and aesthetic appeal. The aquamarine-wrapped LX 600 features 18-inch matte gray alloys that match the grille, window trim, door mirrors, and door handles. Powered by a 5.6-liter V6 gasoline engine, the vehicle is equipped with 33-inch all-terrain tires and various off-road technologies such as e-Multi-Terrain Select, Multi-Terrain Monitor, Crawl Control, and Downhill Assist Control.

Practicality is enhanced with a Prinsu roof rack and a Yakima SupDawg surf and paddle board rack on top. A Kammok Crosswing car awning provides extra protection from the elements, while an optional cooking pack allows for grilling in remote locations.

In addition to the three highlighted versions, Lexus will also showcase three classic owner versions of the GX – the 2009 and 2008 Lexus GX 470 and the 2010 Lexus GX 460. According to Lexus, these vehicles serve as the foundation for the 2024 GX.

With these new trims, Lexus is cementing its commitment to the off-road community and providing enthusiasts with the tools they need to tackle any adventure.

