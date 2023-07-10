Libero, Sallusti defends Facci: “Why is the Democratic Party silent about Saviano and Fedez?”

Sallusti: “Why didn’t Rai censor the rapper and the writer?”

New storm after the sentences Philip Faci on the case La Russa Jr. The Libero columnist had lashed out at the alleged rape victim: “The 22-year-old girl era undoubtedly made of cocaine before being also made by Leonardo Apache La Russa and that therefore every story of her will be rendered equivocal by the dust taken before entering the disco”. This sentence of his sparked the wrath of the opposition who asked Rai’s top management to block his programscheduled for next fall. Rai would be about to stop the strip on Rai 2, called “I Facci del giorno”. The Pd, Fnsi and Usigrai are throwing themselves against Facci, responsible, in the opinion of the Democratic Party, for positions ranging well beyond the “ironic and irreverent” tone.

The director of Libero Alessandro Sallusti defends Filippo Facci. Yesterday the columnist got into trouble for an article in the newspaper in which he spoke of the accusation of rape against Ignazio’s son Russia. And he answered apologizing for the offending sentence. Sallusti goes to the point: “It didn’t occur to the Pd even for a moment to ask the ethics committee of the Rai of exclude Roberto Saviano from the next television season – a program of his is planned – for having said on La7 that the president Giorgia Meloni “is a bastard”, something much more serious and sexist than an unsuccessful play on words of which not only, unlike Facci, he never apologized but even boasted. And censorship is not taken for Fedez who even simulated live a relationship between men on the stage of Sanremo, that is, in the Rai house”.

