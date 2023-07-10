Home » RHMZ issued a warning | Weather forecast
RHMZ issued a warning | Weather forecast

RHMZ states that Wednesday and Thursday will be warmer than Monday and Tuesday, and they state that temperatures will reach 40 degrees.

Mostly sunny and warm in Serbia today. The lowest temperature from 11 to 19, a the highest from 31 to 34 degrees. The wind is weak and moderate, from the west and north-west, announced the Republic Hydrometeorological Institute. According to the RHMZ, it will be very warm in Serbia during the second part of July – already at the beginning of the week, maximum temperatures will reach 34 and 35 degreeswhile will on Wednesday and Thursday it will be even warmer – in most places from 35 to 38 degrees.

“On Thursday in the south and east of the country, as well as in Pomoravlje local i do 40 degrees. The temperature will drop for a short time on Friday and Saturday (by 5 to 8 degrees), but it is expected to return soon after maximum temperatures of 35 to 40 degrees. Tropical nights with minimum temperatures above 20 degrees are also expected in big cities,” the RHMZ states.

Mostly sunny and warm in Belgrade. The lowest temperature around 19, and the highest around 34 degrees. The wind is weak to moderate, from the west.

“During the second decade of July in Belgrade, very warm already at the beginning of the week, the maximum temperature will reach 34 degrees, while on Wednesday and Thursday it will be even hotter – from 36 to 38 degrees. The temperature will drop for a short time on Friday and Saturday (by 5 to 7 degrees), but soon after that, maximum temperatures above 35 degrees are expected to return. Tropical nights with minimum temperatures of 20 to 24 degrees are also expected in the city area,” says RHMZ.

According to the weather forecast in Serbia for the next seven days, until July 17, it will be mostly sunny and very warm. Along with the local development of clouds, the highest probability for the occurrence of showers with thunder is on Thursday, July 13, in the afternoon, evening and night, especially in the north of Serbia, where there will be conditions for the occurrence of hailstorms and stormy winds.

