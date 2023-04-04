According to the family company Liebherr from Biberach an der Riss, it achieved record sales in 2022, but the annual result fell significantly.

red/dpa April 3, 2023 – 6:25 p.m

According to its own statements, the family company Liebherr achieved record sales last year. The turnover of the manufacturer of excavators, cranes and refrigerators climbed from 11.64 billion euros in the previous year to 12.59 billion euros in the 2022 financial year. However, the annual result has decreased significantly, the company announced on Monday in Switzerland. It fell from 545 million euros to now two million euros.

However, the company expected the decline, said Willi Liebherr, President of the Board of Directors of Liebherr-International AG until the end of March, on Monday. “On the one hand, the lack of material over the course of the year made it difficult to complete our products. On the other hand, the procurement costs have risen significantly.” Initially, there was no more specific information on this.

According to its own statements, Liebherr has two locations in Russia. The company has not yet completely withdrawn from the Russian market. But all investments in Russia have been stopped and production activities there have been almost completely stopped, said Willi Liebherr.

The number of employees increased by 1,710 to 51,321. Liebherr expects further sales growth in 2023. The group’s headquarters are in Bulle, Switzerland. Liebherr was founded in 1949 in Kirchdorf an der Iller (Biberach district).





