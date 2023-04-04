Home Health WHO Europe Regional Committee meeting
Health

WHO Europe Regional Committee meeting

by admin

12. August 2016. The 66th session of the WHO Regional Committee for Europe will take place from 12 to 15 September 2016 in Copenhagen. It brings together health ministers and other high-level officials from the 53 WHO European Member States, as well as representatives from partner organizations and civil society organisations. The most important issues – apart from the reform of the World Health Organization (WHO) – are migration and health, women’s health and the fight against HIV/AIDS and hepatitis.

