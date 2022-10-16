Listen to the audio version of the article

Audi has launched a celebratory version to celebrate ten years of the RS Q3, that is the sporty variant of the compact SUV from the house of the Four Rings.

The special series, baptized “10 Years Edition”, has a circulation of only 555 copies and also includes the Sportback model. It stands out for its specific Chronos gray livery and 21-inch wheels. The engine is obviously the famous 5-cylinder 2.5 TFSI capable of delivering 400 hp with “quattro” all-wheel drive and seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch gearbox.