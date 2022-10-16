“The Italians would like peace, but the war is not in Italy, it is in Ukraine”. She explained it Giulia Schiff, a former Air Force pilot who joined the Ukrainian army to fight as a volunteer in the Special Forces of the International Legion. The 23-year-old was present yesterday in Roma at the demonstration organized by the Christian association of Ukrainians in Italy, in Piazza Madonna di Loreto. Tomorrow, most likely, he will return to the front.

“I have never seen an Italian weapon in seven months,” he continued. Then the military spoke of her commitment to the war: “I have been beyond the front line, in particular doing reconnaissance activities. You ask me if I have ever killed anyone? I can not talk about it, but I am a soldier”. And again, the 23-year-old stressed that “serving as a military man in Ukraine is an honor. There are many foreigners fighting. I’m not afraid, they have to try to kill me”. Finally a hope: “I hope the aid will continue. I am confident in the new government”.

Among the demonstrators yesterday there is also the former defense minister in the yellow-green government, Elizabeth Trenta: “we’re friends (with Schiff, ndr) and Giulia’s Italian affair marks a defeat for our country – says the former number one of the dicastery, recalling the young Venetian’s denunciation of hazing – in any case, I advised her not to leave.