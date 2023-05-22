Home » Linda Yaccarino, the queen of advertising to revive the destinies of Twitter




Linda Yaccarinoborn in 1963, has a bright career in advertising, a husband, two children, parents of Sicilian origins and a future from CEO of Twitter. Elon Musk he chose her to revive the fate of his platform which, since the change of ownership, has seen a hemorrhage of advertising investors, a drop in revenues, in addition to the ax that fell on more than two thirds of employees.

