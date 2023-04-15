Lindner confidant considers German institutes to be safe – “But the market is volatile”

9
Don’t you encounter resistance here, especially from the southern EU countries, which make their living from banks buying up their government bonds on a huge scale?
The discussions are not new, but recent experience makes it abundantly clear that a solution to the treatment of government bonds on banks’ balance sheets is finally to be found. This could be a capital requirement, a cap or some other rule to prevent banks from becoming vulnerable to fluctuating government bond prices.