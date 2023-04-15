Home » Lindner confidant considers German institutes to be safe – “But the market is volatile”
Business

Lindner confidant considers German institutes to be safe – “But the market is volatile”

by admin
Lindner confidant considers German institutes to be safe – “But the market is volatile”

Don’t you encounter resistance here, especially from the southern EU countries, which make their living from banks buying up their government bonds on a huge scale?
The discussions are not new, but recent experience makes it abundantly clear that a solution to the treatment of government bonds on banks’ balance sheets is finally to be found. This could be a capital requirement, a cap or some other rule to prevent banks from becoming vulnerable to fluctuating government bond prices.

See also  Ftse Mib black jersey in Europe, weak banks and oil stocks

You may also like

Italgas with Bonollo for the first biomethane plant...

Passive income with Tiny House on Airbnb: Here’s...

The profits of American banks soar but fears...

Is digital money better? – “Thanks to Bitcoin...

Banks safe, but there’s half the financial system...

Tiktok: Montana becomes the first US state to...

Tax, by 2 May for joining the quater...

Japanese government approves construction of casino in Osaka-...

FI, Tajani to Affari: “Everyone with Berlusconi. There...

Growney promotional code: Get a bonus of 250...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy