News Udinese – Agent Udogie: “I’m ruling out a loan deal next season”

Destiny’s agent Udogie commented on the latest events that have happened to his client. Don’t miss Antonelli’s statements

The agent of the Italian footballer Destiny Udogie has had its say about the latest events that have happened to the talented and promised husband of Tottenham. Stefano Antonelli spoke exclusively for TMW and specified all the details of the incident of the other day, but also of the future that awaits the young winger in midfield. A chat that allowed us to have clearer ideas about the future of the Italian footballer and that we hope will do a lot of good even when he says goodbye to the Juventus team over the next few months. Let’s not waste any more time and go immediately to read the words of those who manage Destiny’s affairs.

“The boy is fine. There may be a small hiccup like everyone else has, then when football is involved everything is amplified”. These are the first words of his agent who tries to defend the player after the small accident had the last night. He also specified that it is a minor damage since Destiny has only hit a table and broken a vase. Fortunately, however, he kept us specifying that none of that happened and he was able to immediately return to training with his teammates. After the accident, he also does not miss the statements about the future of him.

Owner at Tottenham? — “He is a Tottenham asset. I exclude a priori that can be loaned during the next season”. Very clear words from Antonelli who immediately made it clear where the future of one of the precious players of our national team will be. The interview ends here with the hope that Destiny will be able to make a difference again on the field already this Sunday against Roma. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest in view of the next championship match. The probable Roma-Udinese << See also Coronavirus in the world, administered over 4 billion doses of the vaccine

April 15 – 09:07

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

