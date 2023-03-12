Lindt raises prices for “Lindor” balls and Easter bunnies: This is how the chocolate group benefits from inflation The new CEO Adalbert Lechner can look back on a solid year. Tourists, affluent customers and advertising campaigns on Tiktok ensured more sales and profits.

After the end of the pandemic measures, people came together again – and gave each other Lindt chocolate for Easter, for example. Image: Amelie Sachs / DPA

Lindt & Sprüngli is a marketing machine. The company, based in Kilchberg ZH, invests considerable sums every year in order to put its products in the best light – a trump card that Lindt was able to play to the full again last year with the end of the corona measures.