Listed丨Leading the 70,000-yuan family sedan market, the starting price of JAC A5 PLUS starts at 65,800 yuan-Car Market Express-Hualong.com

Hualong.com-New Chongqing client news (Qiche) On June 24, the hatchback dynamic family sedan – JAC A5 PLUS was launched, with a total of 4 models, the official guide price is 65,800 yuan to 85,800 yuan, equipped with 1.5T +MT/CVT powertrain. At the same time, consumers can also enjoy multiple rights and preferential policies for car booking, including: “rush booking gift” for paying 1,000 yuan worth 3,000 yuan, “financial gift” for 24 installments of 0 interest to 4,000 yuan discounted interest, free basic traffic for life ( 1G/month) and 3-year entertainment traffic (2G/month), 5-year or 200,000-kilometer warranty for the core components of the three major assemblies, as well as pet fan gifts, exquisite gifts at the store, etc.

JAC A5 PLUS car booking rights.Photo provided by Jianghuai Automobile Hualong.com

JAC A5 PLUS has become an important force in the mainstream family sedan market with the space and comfort experience close to mid-level cars, more sporty styling, more efficient and practical intelligent interaction, more safety and technological configurations; Cost-effective, will become a more ideal choice for the majority of users.

JAC A5 PLUS.Photo provided by Jianghuai Automobile Hualong.com

As young people become the main buyers of cars, on the basis of quality, safety and comfort, they also need dynamic styling, more ingenious space design, intelligent interaction and all-round safety, etc. JAC A5 PLUS is based on users have higher expectations.

JAC A5 PLUS.Photo provided by Jianghuai Automobile Hualong.com

In recent years, the styling of family cars has become more dynamic and sporty, and the slip-back design has become a new trend. In addition to visual beauty, the coupe-style streamlined body also effectively improves fuel economy with a lower drag coefficient . On this basis, some mid-to-high-end models make the fastback-shaped car into a hatchback structure, taking into account the smooth fastback shape and the large trunk.

JAC A5 PLUS.Photo provided by Jianghuai Automobile Hualong.com

The length/width/height of JAC A5 PLUS are 4780mm/1820mm/1492mm respectively, and the wheelbase is 2770mm, bringing users an interior driving space beyond the same level. The vehicle length of 4780mm and the wheelbase of 2770mm also bring users a leapfrog interior driving experience. In particular, a clever groove design is made on the top of the rear row, which significantly improves the headroom of the rear row, making the rear passenger space very spacious , comfortable. At the same time, the new car adopts a large and wide-angle hatchback structure design, which brings a very sporty and high-value slip-back shape. When the second row of seats is fully down, the expansion volume reaches 1650L.

JAC A5 PLUS.Photo provided by Jianghuai Automobile Hualong.com

As a family sedan, comfort is the top priority of product value. In addition to the comfortable and practical hatchback and large space, all JAC A5 PLUS series are equipped with rear E-type multi-link independent suspension as standard, and it has been jointly adjusted with Magna to make driving more comfortable in terms of handling, vibration filtering, and steering support. . At the same time, JAC A5 PLUS adopts the unique sports integrated seat of the same level, uses 3D human engineering simulation design, and optimizes the data of 2329 support points, so that the road is not dizzy, and the sitting is not tired, which further increases the comfort of the ride. sex.

JAC A5 PLUS.Photo provided by Jianghuai Automobile Hualong.com

JAC A5 PLUS uses HKUST iFLYTEK smart voice as the entrance, supplemented by a 10.4-inch floating smart large screen with 6-core high-performance CPU and Android 9.0 system, and provides three smart butler services. It can realize sound source positioning, voice-controlled navigation, making calls, listening to songs, information on demand, opening and closing windows and sunroofs, air-conditioning adjustment and other functions, so as to achieve a very fast human-computer interaction experience; support car wifi, Migu online video, Kuwo Online music, Teana Karaoke, AutoNavi online navigation, etc. enrich the driving entertainment experience; support vehicle rescue, remote vehicle unlocking, car search, start, turn off and switch windows and other functions.

JAC A5 PLUS.Photo provided by Jianghuai Automobile Hualong.com

car review

To put it simply, the launch of JAC A5 PLUS has injected strong vitality into the mainstream family sedan market, bringing users a higher-quality travel experience and better purchase choices. The unique hatchback design, comfortable large space, solid chassis strength, efficient and practical intelligent experience, multi-dimensional security protection and other product value advantages demonstrate the vigorous competitiveness of JAC A5 PLUS, supplemented by a sincere price, It is believed that JAC A5 PLUS will become the family sedan of choice for the new generation of young families.

