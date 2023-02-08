Home Business Listen to TV, Sanremo 2023 prime time triumph of Amadeus. Record numbers
by admin
Amadeus, Chiara Ferragni and Gianni Morandi (photo Lapresse)

The first evening of Sanremo 2023 conducted by Amadeus (in its fourth Festival) with Chiara Ferragni and Gianni Morandi marks a resounding frecord in TV ratings. Let’s see the numbers.

TV ratings, Sanremo 2023: Amadeus triumph, 10,757,000 million and 62.4% share for prime time

The first evening of sanremo festival 2023 it was seen by 10,757,000 spectators with a 62.4% share. In the first part, from 21.18 to 23.44, 14,170,000 spectators with a 61.7% share. The second part, from 11.48 pm to 1.40 am, obtained 6,296,000 spectators with a 64.7% share.

Listen to TV, the record numbers of the first evening of Sanremo 2022 have also been broken

There were 10,911,000 spectators of the first evening of the festival Sanremo 2022 (Amadeus-ter edition)from 21.23 to 1.12, with a 54% share.

The first part, from 21.23 to 23.38, had proved to be the most followed by 13,805,000 spectators with a 54.5% share, while the second, from 23.43 to 1.12, had been seen by 6,412,000 spectators with 55 .4% share.

The debut evening of Sanremo 2022 had also beaten the first festival hosted by Claudius Baglioni in terms of average share and the Baglioni Bis both for spectators and for share.

To get to those numbers you had to go back to San Remo 2005 with Paolo Bonolis flanked by Antonella Clerici and Federica Felini, when the average share of the debut evening was 54.78% share. But this Sanremo 2023, the quarter of Amadeus flies even higher in the share.

Let’s see now the you listen to tv of the early evening of San Remo from 2012 to 2022.

Listen to Sanremo TV early evening

Sanremo 2022

Drive Amadeus
Spectators: 10,911,000 Shares: 54.7%

San Remo 2021

Leads Amadeus with Fiorello, Achille Lauro and Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Spectators: 8,363,000 Shares: 46.6%

San Remo 2020

Leads Amadeus with Fiorello and Tiziano Ferro
Spectators: 10,058,000 Shares: 52.2%

San Remo 2019

Hosts Claudio Baglioni with Virginia Raffaele and Claudio Bisio
Spectators: 10,086,000 Shares: 49.5%

San Remo 2018

Hosts Claudio Baglioni with Michelle Hunziker and Pierfrancesco Favino
Spectators: 11,603,000 Shares: 52.1%

San Remo 2017

Leads Carlo Conti with Maria De Filippi
Spectators: 11,374,000 Shares: 50.37%

San Remo 2016

Leads Carlo Conti with Virginia Raffaele, Gabriele Garko and Madalina Ghenea
Spectators: 11,134,000 Shares: 49.48%

San Remo 2015

Leads Carlo Conti with Arisa, Emma and Rocio Munoz Morales
Spectators: 11,767,000 Shares: 49.34%

Sanremo 2014

Leads Fabio Fazio with Luciana Littizzetto
Spectators: 10,938,000 Shares: 45.93%

San Remo 2013

Leads Fabio Fazio with Luciana Littizzetto
Spectators: 12,969,000 Shares: 48.20%

San Remo 2012

Leads Gianni Morandi with Rocco Papaleo and Ivana Mrazova
Spectators: 12,764,000 Shares: 49.69%

