Little girl found dead in a garbage bag: a 16-year-old arrested

A 5-year-old girl was found dead in a garbage bag in Rambervillers, France. Police arrested a 16-year-old boy

It’s a terrible story that comes from Rambervillers, in France. A 5-year-old girl was found dead in a garbage bag inside an apartment. Her parents, of Romanian origin, had reported the disappearance of her little one in the afternoon. Police arrested a 16-year-old boy.

“The little girl was found lifeless in the apartment,” the mayor said Jean-Pierre Michel – The police found the body. They tried to give heart massages, but there was nothing to do, unfortunately it was too late”.

According to the French media, the victim’s body was found in a house located about a hundred meters from the home of the alleged killer. According to the mayor, the young man arrested would already be “known to the municipal police and certainly to the gendarmerie for facts related to sexual abuse” of minors. The alleged killer was allegedly stopped in the very apartment where the little girl’s body was found.

Subscribe to the newsletter

