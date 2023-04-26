Home » Little girl found dead in a garbage bag: a 16-year-old arrested
Business

Little girl found dead in a garbage bag: a 16-year-old arrested

by admin
Little girl found dead in a garbage bag: a 16-year-old arrested

A 5-year-old girl was found dead in a garbage bag in Rambervillers, France. Police arrested a 16-year-old boy

It’s a terrible story that comes from Rambervillers, in France. A 5-year-old girl was found dead in a garbage bag inside an apartment. Her parents, of Romanian origin, had reported the disappearance of her little one in the afternoon. Police arrested a 16-year-old boy.

“The little girl was found lifeless in the apartment,” the mayor said Jean-Pierre Michel – The police found the body. They tried to give heart massages, but there was nothing to do, unfortunately it was too late”.

According to the French media, the victim’s body was found in a house located about a hundred meters from the home of the alleged killer. According to the mayor, the young man arrested would already be “known to the municipal police and certainly to the gendarmerie for facts related to sexual abuse” of minors. The alleged killer was allegedly stopped in the very apartment where the little girl’s body was found.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Bitcoin recovering after US inflation. 'Related to Nasdaq, but not always'

You may also like

Intesa focuses on foreign markets and counts on...

Why studying in St. Gallen is not for...

Pensions increases May, here we are. Find out...

Boeing rises about 4%: first-quarter revenue increases 28%...

Pleasure or rip off? – The billion dollar...

Piazza Affari closes down by 0.54%: bank stocks...

Germany’s Great Inflation 1923 – Causes, Consequences and...

Eni Lands on the Stock Exchange. Forecasts and...

Big market raid!The U.S. dollar has a “flash...

Slacking Covid sales – Roche reports sales slump...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy