Forge Biologics Obtains Qualified Person (PQ) Declaration

COLUMBUS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Forge Biologics, a leading manufacturer of gene drugs, today announced that its manufacturing facility has successfully completed the necessary audits and earned PQ for its gene therapy manufacturing facility. Forge therefore complies with the requirements of the European Union’s good manufacturing practices (EU GMP) for the production of investigational medicinal products and will be able to support clinical studies carried out in Europe.

The original text of this announcement, written in the source language, is the official version which is authentic. Translations are offered solely for the convenience of the reader and must refer to the text in the original language, which is the only legally valid one.

Contacts

Media questionsMarina Corleto

Deputy director of marketing and communications

[email protected]