Biković on the film “The Challenge” in Banja Luka | Entertainment

The Russian film “Challenge”, in which the main male role is played by Miloš Biković, will arrive in domestic cinemas on Thursday, April 27.

Source: Slaven Petković, mondo.ba

On this occasion, Biković visited Banjaluka and shared his impressions with journalists at the “Palas” cineplex about the first film in history that was shot in space.

The Serbian actor plays a surgeon who has to fly to the International Space Station to operate on an injured cosmonaut. The operation must be performed in weightlessness.

“For the first time, we have a film whose story is as incredible as the way it was shot. We combined reality and science fiction.”said Biković and emphasized that, although he did not shoot in space, he enjoyed the other locations where the film was shot.

Source: Slaven Petković, mondo.ba

Cosmodrome, cosmonaut training centers and aircrafts in which free fall is simulated are just some of them. When it comes to challenges, the actor says that it was also necessary to acquire certain medical knowledge.

“I imitated a surgical procedure in a plane that was really falling… And all in Russian”says the actor.

Since it is a Russian film, it is unlikely to find its way to cinemas in the US or Western countries. Biković says that the authors are aware of this, but that it is not fair.

“If the organizers of the Oscars want to be consistent with their principles, this film should automatically be awarded in the category for scientific and technical achievements, because it simply has no competition. We’ll see if it will be like that, or if it will be “cancelled”. However, I believe that the “cancel movement” has no place in culture, because culture is the only way for people to find a common language. I don’t really hope that “The Challenge” will find itself in western cinemas, but I am ready to be positively surprised“, Biković pointed out.

This is not the first collaboration with the director for the Serbian actor Klim Šipenko. They also worked together on the film “Servant”, which after its release went down in history as the most watched Russian film up to that time, and revealed to us that a sequel is coming soon.

“It seems that every time we do something together, it becomes a historic undertaking. We are shooting the sequel to “The Servant” and I hope that our cooperation will continue in the future,” Miloš Biković emphasized.

In the Banja Luka cineplex, the Palas film plays at 5:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 9:00 p.m.

(WORLD)